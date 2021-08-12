Advertisement

Denison 4-year-old returns home after rare infection

After months of fighting for her life, Denison 4-year-old, Lylah Baker finally got to come...
After months of fighting for her life, Denison 4-year-old, Lylah Baker finally got to come home Wednesday night.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After months of fighting for her life, a Denison 4-year-old finally got to come home Wednesday night.

Lylah Baker was diagnosed with Burkholderia Pseudomallei, a rare bacterial infection only known to exist in southeast Asia and northern Australia.

She is only one of 4 cases in the United States. The last case, diagnosed in July, was the second to die from the infection.

4-year-old Lylah Baker has been fighting for her life against a rare infection since May.
4-year-old Lylah Baker has been fighting for her life against a rare infection since May.(KXII)

The CDC is investigating how the rare infection was brought to the U.S. and how one source may have infected 4 people living in 4 noncontiguous states.

Lylah and her parents, Dustin and Josy Baker, were escorted home last night by first responders in Whitewright, Denison, Tom Bean, Bells and Fannin and Grayson counties.

She still has a long road to full recovery ahead of her with extensive therapy.

This Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at 1880 Ice House in Denison, a benefit will be held to help Lylah’s parents as they recover from missing the past several months of work.

Lylah and her parents, Dustin and Josy Baker, were escorted home last night by first responders...
Lylah and her parents, Dustin and Josy Baker, were escorted home last night by first responders in Whitewright, Denison, Tom Bean, Bells and Fannin and Grayson counties.(KXII)

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keneth LaMadrid
Affidavit: Local coach who solicited minor for sex online actually arranged meeting with undercover deputy
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Search and rescue crew at Lake Belton
Search and rescue crews respond after boat found on area lake with 2 young children on board
The fire in Robinson that sent two victims with burns to a hospital was set deliberately,...
Fire that injured 3 local residents, leaving 2 badly burned, was set deliberately
Bell County Judge David Blackburn
‘I took an oath to uphold the law’: Bell County judge will not challenge governor’s ban on mask mandates

Latest News

Kyrece Tyler, 17, was last seen Thursday evening.
Police search for missing autistic Central Texas teenager
Waco officers were called out to a home Thursday after a woman was shot in the arm.
Shooting sends woman to local hospital
Man dies after shootout between Texas authorities
Texas chase suspect dies in shootout with deputies
Student dress codes can be a hot topic at times, but some Central Texas school districts have...
Central Texas school districts make major dress code changes before upcoming year
Last year, Emma King taught first grade in-person at Kennedy Powell Elementary School.
Central Texas teachers ready for second year in the classroom after “wild” first year