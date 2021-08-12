Advertisement

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to be recommended for weakened immune systems

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says a COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously vaccinated people with weakened immune systems.

He told NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that he expects the booster recommendation to come “imminently.”

FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

People have compromised immune systems for a variety of reasons, including organ transplants, cancer or other conditions. Any authorization for an additional booster shot would come from the Federal Drug Administration.

Fauci says for other vaccinated groups, such as the elderly, data is being collected to determine if or when their protection goes “below a critical level” and “that’s when you’re going to be hearing about the implementation of boosters” for others.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert says “at this moment, other than the immune compromised, we’re not going to be giving boosters.”

Fauci says “inevitably there will be a time when we’ll have to get boosts” because “no vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Belton
Search crews, medical helicopter respond after boat found on area lake with 2 young children on board
The NCAA panel "could not find that (Briles) failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance. ...
NCAA: Failure to report sexual assault was part of ‘campus-wide culture of nonreporting’ at BU; Briles cleared, attorney says
Bryce Fikes, 15, was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s...
Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team
The deputies were involved in an accident pursuing a vehicle that fled during a traffic stop.
Central Texas deputies injured in crash during chase released from hospital
Joey Enderle, 15 was last seen on Aug. 3.l
Central Texas teenager disappears; last seen on Aug. 3

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The health districts in Bell and McLennan counties are ready to help schools have a successful...
Central Texas health districts ready to help schools navigate in-person learning amid rising COVID cases
Texas Rep. Gene Wu avoids arrest after a judge grants a writ of habeas corpus.
Texas Democrat avoids arrest amid voting rights fight
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Senator’s filibuster over Texas voting bill passes 12th hour