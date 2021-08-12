Fire that injured 3 local residents, leaving 2 badly burned, was set deliberately

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A fire at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning in a four-unit residential building in the 100 block of Bentwood Drive in Robinson that left three residents injured, two of whom were badly burned, was set deliberately and the ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants was in jail Thursday evening, charged with attempted capital murder, police said.

The residents told police early Thursday that the ex-boyfriend of one of them occupants arrived at the residence, set a fire, and then left, authorities said.

The two badly burned victims were taken to a hospital and the third victim was treated for smoke inhalation.

A dog was found dead inside the home.

Investigators later in the morning obtained arrest warrants charging three counts of attempted capital murder.

Willie Joe Lloyd, 38, was arrested in Teague with the assistance of the local U.S. Marshals Office and was taken to the McLennan County Jail where he remained Thursday evening.

His bond had not been set.

