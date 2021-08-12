Former Lubbock dentist Jason White now charged with 16 counts related to child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Lubbock dentist Jason White is federally indicted on 16 counts relating to child pornography and enticement of a minor. He was previously indicted on three counts.

A federal magistrate signed a superseding indictment on Wednesday afternoon for former Lubbock dentist accused of producing child pornography and the enticement of minors.

The new indictment accuses him of nine counts of production of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography and six counts of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. The previous indictment was for three counts: production of child pornography, transportation of child pornography, and enticement of a minor.

The new indictment shows the charges against White. It indicates the enticement of minors may have begun in 2004 and continued through 2020, and the production of child pornography began in 2009 and continued through 2020.

The indictment identifies at least seven alleged victims while, according to court documents, as many as 15 juveniles were interviewed.

Eight counts of the production of child pornography are centered around John Doe 15 - which started in 2009 and continued through 2010.

Included in the documents is a forfeiture notice. If convicted, White will forfeit to the United States of America any visual depictions described in the federal documents. It also includes any digital media seized by law enforcement, a house located in the 4400 block of 10th Street in Lubbock and the approximately 966-acre ranch located near Garza County, also known as the Drop Tine Draw Ranch.

The case:

On Jan. 14, 2021, FBI and Homeland Security agents, along with Lubbock Police, raided White’s dental office and home, removing items from the building and his vehicle. During the raid, White was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Then on Jan. 20, 2021, new state charges were filed against White. The warrant for the state he has been charged with sexual performance by a child. These charges stem from the same allegations that brought on the federal charges. A bond for the state charges was set at $150,000. White’s attorney posted the bond, but because White was on a federal hold at the county jail, he was not released.

On Jan. 21, 2021, a civil lawsuit was filed against Jason White, accusing White of sexually assaulting a minor. The plaintiff’s attorney, Kevin Glasheen, says Dr. White “apparently has a porn business,” which they have alleged in the lawsuit. “He’s offered money to minor children for them to produce pornography. He’s touched children inappropriately. And this is apparently, according to the evidence that we’ve discovered, has been going on a long time and is widespread conduct that involves a lot of other people,” Glasheen said in a news conference in January.

They are suing White for at least $10 million.

The civil suit may not be resolved for a year and a half, because of the federal and state cases against White.

In the federal and state court documents, both complaints make mention of other adult males who may be involved in the sharing of child pornography with White.

During a news conference with Glasheen, he said, “We do have some idea, and it does, potentially, involve some very prominent people. And I will say that because it is such a strong accusation and allegation that, you know, we’re not prepared to name those people at this time. I’d like to go through the discovery process in the civil case, that means taking depositions of obtaining documents, and then we’ll see what kind of evidence the law enforcement authorities have. Once Dr. White is indicted and the law enforcement authorities, the prosecutors, will have to hand over their evidence to him. That’s called Brady material, where defendants are allowed to see what the law enforcement has in a criminal case - criminal discovery they call it - and he’ll get that material and then we will get it from him. We’re entitled to get that information from Dr. White. So we’ll have all the federal evidence at that point. Until then, we can attempt to take deposition testimony from both Dr. White and his partners. I expect him to plead the fifth. It will be interesting to see who else pleads the fifth as we move along through our process of taking issuing subpoenas and setting up depositions.”

On Jan. 25, 2021, a Federal magistrate judge denied White’s release from jail. White will remain in jail until his trial.

In March 2020, a judge granted a motion to push the date of the child pornography trial of former Lubbock dentist Jason White, declaring the case complex after prosecutors stated more possible victims have come forward. Jason White’s trial is reset to November 1, at 9 a.m. in the United States District Court.

