‘I took an oath to uphold the law’: Bell County Judge Blackburn will not challenge governor’s ban on mask mandates

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - While acknowledging the start of school is a “difficult and challenging environment,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn on Thursday announced he will not defy Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on face mask mandates like other big-city counties in the Lone Star State.

“I took an oath to uphold the law. The governor’s orders are the law in the State of Texas with regard to how we manage and address the COVID-19 situation,” Blackburn said.

CBS DFW reports Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday filed a petition to halt an order by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins requiring face masks inside schools and businesses in Dallas County.

Jenkins’ order was signed despite Abbott previously banning government entities and officials from implementing mask mandates in Texas. It requires public schools, child care centers and businesses in Dallas County to develop health and safety plans that include, at minimum, face mask requirements for employees and visitors, according to CBS DFW.

Blackburn on Thursday revealed a dire situation in his county. For the entire month of August, the county judge said, hospitals in Bell County “have been above the 15 percent threshold for COVID-19 patients.”

“I’m going to paint the picture as it is in our reality ... we have seen a tremendous growth in the number of COVID-19 patients in our hospital,” said Baylor Scott & White Temple Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Sibbitt.

“Currently, about a third of our beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. No other disease entity occupies a third of your beds,” Sibbitt said,” that is putting a tremendous strain on our existing staff.”

Sibbitt said his hospital has been forced to convert an “old and out-of-use” patient care area and convert it into an area that holds ICU beds.

When it comes to ICU beds, the hospital is at 130 percent capacity, but we do not have 130 percent capacity of nurses,” said Sibbitt, “so or nurses are being strained by this additional work that they need to do. "

Sibbitt said the “vast majority of patients who are coming into our facility are unvaccinated. 91 to 92 percent of the patients who come into our facility - unvaccinated.”

“Not only that,” Sibbitt said, “but we are seeing younger patients in their 50s. That is a significant change from the last surge we experienced. We are seeing more pregnant women and more children.”

As a result of the strain on its nurses and doctors, Baylor Scott & White Temple has canceled all elective surgeries, Sibbitt said, adding, “we are freeing up doctors, we are freeing up nurses to help with these COVID-19 patients who are coming into our building.”

Blackburn urged Bell County residents to look online for vaccination sites. The county has 28 sites, the county judge said.

“Accessibility to the vaccine should not be a reason to not get vaccinated,” Blackburn said.

