Advertisement

Judge dismisses motion to quash Neches ISD administrator’s indictment

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury for allegedly interfering with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a minor.(Jail photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NECHES, Texas (KLTV) - An indictment against a Neches ISD administrator will remain in place after a judge denied a motion to dismiss.

Judge Deborah Evans on Monday dismissed the motion which was introduced during the previous hearing for Kimberlyn Ann Snider, 49, of Neches, who is charged with five counts of official oppression and tampering with evidence.

Her criminal indictment lists five different people whom she allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color of her employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.” She was arrested on the charge in February.

Previous reporting:

Neches ISD administrator makes court appearance related to official oppression, evidence tampering charges

Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue crew at Lake Belton
Search and rescue crews respond after boat found on area lake with 2 young children on board
The NCAA panel "could not find that (Briles) failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance. ...
NCAA: Failure to report sexual assault was part of ‘campus-wide culture of nonreporting’ at BU; Briles cleared, attorney says
Bryce Fikes, 15, was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s...
Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team
Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
Joey Enderle, 15 was last seen on Aug. 3.l
Central Texas teenager disappears; last seen on Aug. 3

Latest News

Jason Paul White, 41
Former Lubbock dentist Jason White now charged with 16 counts related to child pornography
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
LIVE at 4:30: Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Bell County Judge David Blackburn
‘I took an oath to uphold the law’: Bell County judge will not challenge governor’s ban on mask mandates
COVID-19 Vaccine
Bell County health leaders warn of alarming incidence rates