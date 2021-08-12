Advertisement

Killeen Police investigate drowning

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a drowning death at a local hotel.

On Wednesday, at 6:34 p.m., Killeen Police Officers responded to a 911 call in reference to a possible drowning victim, at the Travel Lodge located at 810 East Central Texas Expressway.

Upon the officers and paramedics arrival, life saving measures were continued.

The male victim succumbed to his injuries and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him deceased at 7:57 p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

