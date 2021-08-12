Local administrator celebrates middle schoolers on National Middle Child Day

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday was National Middle Child Day, a date meant to celebrate kids with both older and younger siblings; and educators at North Belton Middle School say middle school kids are a lot like the middle child.

The kids are graduated from elementary school, but not quite ready for high school yet. Assistant principal Kelli Dodd is a middle child herself, and says she’s been working with middle school students her entire career.

“It was not always fun. I was the one that was always picked on as the middle child,” Dodd explained. Some call it middle child syndrome, when you’re not the first born or the baby.

While 6th, 7th, and 8th graders may have a similar feeling, Dodd says the middle school age is the best there is.

“I always say middle school kids are my jam, there’s just an energy about them, I can do my jokes and sing songs to them.

“They’ll roll their eyes but they still laugh,” Dodd said.

Elizabeth Cancel has been teaching science to middle schoolers for 13 years and couldn’t agree more.

“When I got to 8th grade I was like wow these are my people. They still think I’m funny, high school kids would not think I’m funny because I’m corny and puny,” she said, while gesturing to signs around her room with phrases like “Can I get a WAT WAT” and “How do you organize a space party? You planet.”

“There is still an innocence to them. They’re not yet adults and they don’t need to try to be,” Dodd explained.

“You see, this natural transition of independence. 6th graders still need you to walk them through things and 8th graders want to do everything on their own and you can see them grow up before our eyes,” Cancel said.

Belton ISD students start back Wednesday August 18th, these teachers say they’re ready to get back to work doing what they do best, and embracing the middle.

