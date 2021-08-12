Local college offers $200 to students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As COVID-19 cases rise and health leaders continue to ask for people to do their part by wearing masks and getting vaccinated, McLennan Community College is giving an incentive to students who get the vaccine.

MCC is offering vaccines at a clinic August 25 for students and staff from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MAC Commons. Not only will students not have to pay for the shot, MCC will pay them.

“Through our federal COVID funding, one of the things that’s allowed is incentive programs and so we thought it was really important to provide some sort of incentive for students who haven’t been vaccinated, " Dr. Stephen Benson, Vice President of Finance and Administration at MCC, said.

Each student is eligible for $200 dollars: $100 for each dose of Pfizer or Moderna or $200 for Johnson & Johnson.

“We are trying to do our part and try to get as many people vaccinated as possible, " Dr. Benson said.

However, some students say they still aren’t convinced.

“Why are they having to pay people to do it and they aren’t paying for other vaccines that other people need and medicines like insulin, " incoming MCC student Dulce Rios said.

Rios said it’s good they are offering money to students who already want the vaccine, but says she will not be going to the clinic.

Several students KWTX spoke with are still leery of the shot.

“I think it could be a good idea, " MCC student Ethan Lush said.

“I think everybody needs to be careful. Just pay attention, do your research and find out what the vaccine is and what it can cause in the future but once you have a good idea, I think it’s smart for everybody to be smart and healthy.”

Lush says it’s a personal choice each student has to make.

School leaders also say they are trying to work out having a free testing site on campus.

KWTX checked in with other area colleges and TSTC as well as Temple College don’t have any vaccine clinics planned at this time, but say they hope to soon.

