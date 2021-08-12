Staying Toasty To Close The Week But Rain Chances Arrive This Weekend

It’ll stay hot going through the evening with temperatures in the low to mid 90′s until sunset. However, the heat index will stay around 100° through about 9pm. Clear skies bring us down into the mid 70′s to start your Friday, with sunny skies heating us into the mid 90′s again for highs. Heat Indices will be around 103-105 Friday afternoon. The hot streak dies down this weekend as a Low will move towards the panhandle, increasing our rain chances as we progress through the weekend.

We’ll have a few showers on Saturday, but the better rain chances will be on Sunday. Afterwards, rain chances taper off going into the work week with highs back in the mid to upper 90′s by the middle of next week, staying there through next weekend.

Tropics Update: Fred is currently a Tropical Depression due to its proximity near Cuba and having just gone by Haiti and the Dominican Republic. It’ll near the southern tip of Florida Saturday morning, likely regaining its Tropical Storm status during that time. Fred will then stay near the west coast of Florida as it pushes north towards Alabama and Georgia.

