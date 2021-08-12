TSTC graduates speak to inspire other women to pursue jobs in technology

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Three women who graduated from TSTC hope their success can help inspire a new generation of women in technical fields.

The graduates spoke at a virtual Women in Technology Meet & Greet to call on women to consider jobs in technology and answer questions.

“Women can do this stuff,” Emily Bollig said.

At TSTC, Melissa Morales pursued cyber security, Emily Bollig studied diesel equipment technology, and Emily Delgado went into the field of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

“I want women to be able to say, hey I can do this, and to not let anybody make you feel like you can’t like it’s only men’s work,” Bollig said.

“It’s really not. It’s work for everyone.”

For Bollig, mechanics run in the family but she said she never thought of it as career for herself until going to TSTC, and that’s why she wants to inspire others to think out of the box.

These women say they want you to follow your passions.

“I was tired of doing a job I didn’t like,” Morales said.

The women spoke about how technical jobs have a lot of available careers. Morales said they just need to know what options are out there.

“I did retail, I did sales, I worked at a trucking company at one point,” Morales said.

“I just don’t know where I would be if I had not done the program here at TSTC.”

TSTC has more than 50 programs and degrees that can all be seen on their website.

