Two people hospitalized after house fire in Robinson

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a fire at a home in the 100 block of Bentwood Drive early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. with Robinson and Waco Fire crews responding.

Two occupants of the home were taken to the hospital but condition remains unknown, officials said.

A dog was also found dead inside, officials said.

Fire officials will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

