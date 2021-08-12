Advertisement

Two people hospitalized after house fire in Robinson

By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a fire at a home in the 100 block of Bentwood Drive early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. with Robinson and Waco Fire crews responding.

Two occupants of the home were taken to the hospital but condition remains unknown, officials said.

A dog was also found dead inside, officials said.

Fire officials will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Belton
Search crews, medical helicopter respond after boat found on area lake with 2 young children on board
The NCAA panel "could not find that (Briles) failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance. ...
NCAA: Failure to report sexual assault was part of ‘campus-wide culture of nonreporting’ at BU; Briles cleared, attorney says
Bryce Fikes, 15, was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s...
Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team
The deputies were involved in an accident pursuing a vehicle that fled during a traffic stop.
Central Texas deputies injured in crash during chase released from hospital
Joey Enderle, 15 was last seen on Aug. 3.l
Central Texas teenager disappears; last seen on Aug. 3

Latest News

The health districts in Bell and McLennan counties are ready to help schools have a successful...
Central Texas health districts ready to help schools navigate in-person learning amid rising COVID cases
Fire at Robinson quadruplex
Robinson Quadruplex Fire
East Waco shop burglarized
East Waco bicycle shop burglarized, but owner keeps the faith in neighborhood
FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Evening FastCast