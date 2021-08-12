Two people hospitalized after house fire in Robinson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a fire at a home in the 100 block of Bentwood Drive early Thursday morning.
The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. with Robinson and Waco Fire crews responding.
Two occupants of the home were taken to the hospital but condition remains unknown, officials said.
A dog was also found dead inside, officials said.
Fire officials will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.
