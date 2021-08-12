We’re waiting for the weekend, oh!

J-Lo songs aside, the weekend can’t get here fast enough because we’ll finally see a bit of a break from the heat and humidity that’s been around for the entire week as a ‘cold’ front sneaks into Central Texas. Until that happens, we’re staying warm and humid! Temperatures this morning are starting out a little warmer in the mid-to-upper 70s across the board with mostly clear skies overhead. We could see a few clouds to start the day, just like we’ve seen the past few mornings, but sunshine should quickly take hold. There is some silver lining to today’s weather; even though high temperatures will be right back into the mid-to-upper 90s, heat index values won’t be as high as yesterday and temperatures should only feel as high as about 104°. Tomorrow’s forecast isn’t much different with highs expected to warm right back into the mid-to-upper 90s but heat indices should only be as high as 103°!

The small improvements to the forecast continue into Saturday but a marked improvement in the weather arrives Sunday. This weekend’s cold front should be crossing over the Red River Saturday morning but it’ll slowly slide south. Rain chances are only near 30% for us, mainly east of I-35 and north of Highway 84, but a few showers are certainly possible! Highs may be a touch cooler in the mid-90s with a heat index only as high as around 101°. Sunday is the pick day this weekend only because temperatures will be cooler in the low 90s. The demerit that Sunday gets is that rain chances are up to 40%. Some scattered rain is possible at any point after the lunch hour but is most likely in the afternoon. It will NOT rain everywhere or all day long Sunday but you might need to adjust some of those outdoor plans. Rain chances stay near 30% Monday and then fall to 20% for the remainder of the week as only a few stray showers are possible. Early week temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s should reach the mid-to-upper 90s late next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fred made landfall in the Dominican Republic Wednesday but the mountainous terrain of the island of Hispaniola has wrecked Fred’s structure. Fred is a tropical depression but the center of circulation is over water this morning. Fred should gradually reorganize back into the tropical storm over the coming days before likely making landfall in Cuba or the Florida Keys. Fred is then expected to parallel the west coast of Florida and potentially make another landfall along the eastern Gulf Coast early next week. Fred may not make a landfall in the Florida Peninsula, but widespread heavy rain should move through the entire state this weekend. Another wave behind it, Invest 95, bears watching as it quickly races toward the Caribbean. This wave is more favored to move into the Caribbean Sea and has a better potential to hang around for longer, but there’s no expected impacts to the US (outside of Puerto Rico) at this time.

