Central Texas councilwoman joins other leaders in calling on governor to rescind orders

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – District IV Waco City Councilwoman Kelly Palmer was among a group of officials from across the state who called on Gov. Greg Abbott Friday to rescind executive orders that bar local governments and school districts from taking steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Every week I meet with our leading healthcare officials, and on the call this week I heard a level of despair and exhaustion that was concerning,” Palmer said.

“We are betraying our healthcare heroes if we don’t act. We call on the state Legislature, the governor, to let us lead and keep our workers, students, and communities safe.”

Palmer, a licensed social worker, and educator who’s an adjunct faculty member at Baylor’s Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, was elected to her first term on the council in November 2020.

The leaders and officials who participated in the virtual joint news conference Friday morning including Texas AFL-CIO president Rick Levy, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, as well as a county commissioner, several councilmembers, and a school board member, demanded Abbott rescind executive orders that bar local officials from “taking necessary action to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.”

Abbott, in an executive order issued on July 29, reiterated that cities, counties, school districts and other political subdivisions are barred from mandating mask use, leaving local officials armed with little more than the power of persuasion.

“I am beyond furious, and millions of parents across Texas are as well,” El Paso County Commissioner David Stout said.

“This is about public policy, not politics. People are dying. The virus is real. Wearing masks helps prevent the spread. If he won’t lead, he better damn well get out of the way and let local decision-makers take the responsibility he refuses to take, Stout said.

A growing number of local cities, counties and school districts in the state are openly defying Abbott’s order barring local mask mandates including the state’s four most populous counties.

Central Texas county, city and school district officials, so far, are complying with Abbott’s order.

The group Friday also called on state lawmakers to oppose legislation that would “interfere with local governments’ authority to care for their communities including Senate Bill 14 and House Bill 10, which would restrict the authority of municipal and county governments regarding the regulation of employment benefits and policies.

“I firmly believe we must protect the power of municipalities to keep the public and workers safe especially amid a public health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic,” San Antonio City Councilwoman Teri Castillo said.

“We must always prioritize the safety of our children and workers at the forefront and oppose any Texas state bill that prevents cities and counties from ensuring the health and safety of our communities.”

