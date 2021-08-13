Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,800

(KWTX) - The Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rose to more than 1,800 Friday as the virus claimed the lives of eight more area residents amid a spike in cases that prompted Baylor University officials to issue interim protocols that include a mask requirement. and Bell County’s judge to reissue a disaster declaration.

The death toll in Central Texas may be as high as 1,807 but according to state data Friday, the count stood at 1,804 including 478 Bell County residents, six more than the local count of 472; 39 Bosque County residents; 95 Coryell County residents; 33 Falls County residents; 54 Freestone County residents; 29 Hamilton County residents; 114 Hill County residents; 38 Lampasas County residents; 44 Leon County residents; 83 Limestone County residents; 502 McLennan County residents, 11 more than the local count of 491; 54 Milam County residents; 22 Mills County residents; 147 Navarro County residents, three fewer than the local count of 150; 49 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll increased by 144 Friday to 52,931.

The Department of State Health Services reported 10,593 new confirmed cases of the virus, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 2,782,130.

More than 185,620 cases were active statewide Friday, 5,000 more than on Thursday, 3,012,679 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 11,261 were hospitalized.

Just 323 ICU beds were available statewide Friday as the rising number of cases, primarily among the unvaccinated, further strains hospitals.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, 224 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Friday, filling 21% of available beds and accounting for about 24% of all patients hospitalized.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 134 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, filling 21% of available beds and accounting for about 27% of all hospitalizations.

Another 435 confirmed cases of the virus were reported Friday in Central Texas.

More than 5,800 cases were active Friday across the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring.

TEXAS VACCINATION FINDER

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

VACCINATION RATES REMAIN LOW FOR YOUNGER RESIDENTS

Gov. Greg Abbott, in an executive order issued on July 29, reiterated that cities, counties, school districts and other political subdivisions are barred from mandating mask use, and as a result, area health and school officials are urging vaccination of students 12 and older.

More than 37% of residents 12 and older in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to DSHS data Friday, but the rate of full vaccination for children 12- to 15-years of age is 12.5%.

And for residents whose ages range from 16 to 49, the next demographic for which DSHS provides vaccination data, almost 27% are fully vaccinated.

In Bell County, almost 35% of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while the rate of full vaccination is almost 17% for children 12 to 15 and almost 26% for residents 16 to 49.

In McLennan County, almost 43% of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while the rate of full vaccination for children 12 to 15 is just more than 12% and almost 33% for residents 16 to 49.

In Bosque County, more than 39% of all eligible residents, just more than 5% of children 12 to 15, and almost 23% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, more than 32% of all eligible residents, more than 10% of children 12 to 15, and more than 23% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 37% of all eligible residents, almost 7% of children 12 to 15 and more than 27% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, almost 33% of all eligible residents, just more than 4% of children 12 to 15, and more than 19% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, almost 43% of all eligible residents, 7% of children 12 to 15, and 25% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, more than 35% of all eligible residents, just more than 4% of children 12 to 15, and 20% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, more than 37% of all eligible residents, almost 12% of children 12 to 15, and more than 23% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 34% of all eligible residents, 5% of children 12 to 15, and more than16% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 33% of all eligible residents, more than 4% of children 12 to 15, and 22% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated; in Milam County, more than 39% of all eligible residents, more than 8% of children 12 to 15, and just more than 22% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 36% of all eligible residents, just more than 3% of children 12 to 15, and 20% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County, almost 41% of all eligible residents, almost 8% of children 12 to 15, and 27% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 39% of all eligible residents, 8% of children 12 to 15, and almost 24% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, almost 31% of all eligible residents, 2.5% of children 12 to 15, and almost 21% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated

As demand for the vaccine rises, H-E-B pharmacies are making some changes to hours for walk-ins and are encouraging appointments. Temporarily, vaccinations for walk-ins will be available from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 26, a walk-in clinic providing the Pfizer vaccine will be open to anyone 12 and older at South Belton Middle School at 805 Sagebrush in Belton. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Second doses will be scheduled on site.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week at which the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will all be available.

Minor children must be accompanied by parents or guardians.

All the clinics are open to the public.

Walk-ins are welcome, but residents may register online for a scheduled appointment.

Clinics will operate from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday during the Waco ISD Family Fest at both University High School at 3201 South New Road and Waco High School at 2020 North 42nd Street, and one will operate from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Living Witness Missionary Church at 901 Colcord.

In Lampasas County, AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is offering free vaccines to residents 18 and older.

Call (512) 556-3621 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

An ID and proof of insurance are required and those seeking second doses should also bring vaccination cards.

The weekly vaccination clinic will continue for as long as vaccine is available.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported another 116 cases Friday, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 26,096.

At least 1,849 cases were active Friday, 23,775 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 472 have died, according to health district data.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 2,501 active cases Friday and a total of 25,980 confirmed and 3,100 probable cases since the start of the pandemic.

At least 26,101 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 478 have died, state data showed.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn Friday announced he has reissued a local disaster declaration regarding COVID-19, effectively reinstating the declaration he issued in March of 2020 and then revoked on June 1.

“The choice to once again declare a local disaster is based entirely on better insuring that Bell County, and city governments within Bell County, may all benefit from resources and reimbursements that would only be available to entities with active disaster declarations,” Judge Blackburn said. “It is simply an administrative measure,” Blackburn said.

Commissioners will discuss the declaration Monday and will be asked to approve it.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to eligible residents from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9 at the Southside Church of Christ at 1505 Trimmier Rd. in Killeen.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 168 additional cases of the virus Friday, raising the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 39,940.

At least 1,080 cases were active Friday and 121 residents were hospitalized, 21 of them on ventilators.

All 54 of the ICU beds in the county were in use Friday.

At least 29,367 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 491 have died, according to health district data.

State data Friday showed 502 deaths.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Friday showed 16 active cases involving students, five involving staff members, three involving faculty and two involving contractors, and 4,072 total cases since Aug. 1, 2020. The university issued interim protocols Friday because of the increased spread of the virus that call for the use of face coverings in certain indoor settings including classrooms and labs when used for academic instruction and in some indoor locations where social distancing might not be possible. The protocols also call for more frequent testing of those who are unvaccinated or don’t have an exemption because of a positive test As of Friday 53% of students and almost 77% of employees had been vaccinated. The university plans to operate at 100% capacity indoors and outdoors and to return to in-person instruction without social distancing this fall. Face masks are no longer required on campus, but the school recommends those who aren’t vaccinated wear face coverings indoors.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed nine active cases Friday and a cumulative total of 395 cases, 304 involving students.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,777 total confirmed cases, an increase of 24, and 358 total probable cases Friday, and 423 cases were active.

At least 7,617 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 95 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday was reporting one case involving an inmate and 10 cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 288 inmates were restricted and 10 were isolated; three cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; two cases involving inmates and 11 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, where 134 inmates were restricted and two were isolated; three cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit; 10 cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 100 inmates were restricted and one was isolated, and three cases involving inmates at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 444 inmates were restricted and 12 were isolated.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,957 total confirmed and 225 total probable cases of the virus Friday.

DSHS data showed 66 active cases in the county.

At least 2,083 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 33 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday was reporting no active cases at the Marlin Transfer facility, and one active case involving an employee at the William P. Hobby Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,343 total confirmed and 726 total probable cases of the virus Friday

DSHS data showed 126 active cases in the county.

At least 2,860 residents diagnosed the virus have recovered and 83 have died.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,673 total confirmed and 2,882 total probable cases Friday.

DSHS data showed 449 active cases Friday.

At least 5,959 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

The state reported 147.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,525 total confirmed and 393 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,723 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data. DSHS data showed 156 active cases Friday.

Freestone County had 1,228 total confirmed and 936 total probable cases Friday. At least 1,993 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 54 have died according to state data. At least 117 cases were active Friday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate and five involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where one inmate was isolated.

Hamilton County had 845 total confirmed and 68 total probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 812 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data. Seventy-two cases were active Friday.

Hill County Friday had 4,010 total confirmed cases and 866 total probable cases. At least 4,554 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 114 residents have died, according to state data. At least 208 cases were active Friday.

Lampasas County had 2,167 total confirmed and 397 probable cases Friday. At least 2,311 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 38 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data. At least 215 cases were active Friday.

Leon County had 1,413 total confirmed and 412 total probable cases Friday. At least 1,666 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 44 have died, according to state data. At least 115 cases were active Friday.

Milam County had 1,686 total confirmed and 1,207 total probable cases Friday. At least 2,743 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 54 have died. At least 150 cases were active Friday.

Mills County had 632 confirmed and 69 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 644 patients have recovered and 22 have died, according to state data. Thirty-five cases were active Friday.

Robertson County had 1,953 total confirmed cases Friday and 455 total probable cases. At least 2,284 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 49 have died, according to state data. At least 75 cases were active Friday.

San Saba County had 543 total confirmed cases Friday and 276 total probable cases. At least 766 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed 30 active cases Friday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Facility, where 79 inmates were restricted and three were isolated.

