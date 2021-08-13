Advertisement

Head-on collision at busy intersection sends woman, children to local hospitals

One child was flown by helicopter to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple.
One child was flown by helicopter to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A head-on collision early Friday evening at a busy intersection in Killeen sent a woman and several children to local hospitals.

The accident was reported at around 5:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Trimmier Road and East Stan Schlueter Loop.

One of the children was flown by helicopter to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple with serious injuries.

Two other children were taken to McLane’s by ambulance, and the woman was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Lanes on both Trimmier and Stan Schlueter were closed to traffic because of the accident, and police were asking drivers to avoid the area.

