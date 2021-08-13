Hospital staff throws wedding for couple right before their baby was born

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - You know the old children’s song: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby.

A couple in California did everything in that order, but they sped up the last two and ended up with marriage and a baby in just three days.

A photo of Jeff Nunes and his now-wife Fatima may look like just another wedding picture, but it is far from that.

From the photo alone, you would never realize where it was taken, who was there, and what was about to happen.

“When I walked in to get married with my wife, just her, myself, and a witness, there was a whole ceremony planned for us,” Nunes said.

The couple’s wedding on Tuesday wasn’t at a chapel, but instead at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco where 49-year-old Fatima was about to have their first child.

“The patient mentioned that she would like to get married before giving birth,” Deedee Pubien, the director of the hospital’s birth center unit, said.

And get married she did.

Nunes says they initially delayed their wedding during the pandemic. Then, after years of trying, Fatima got pregnant and soon they were in the hospital.

“I’m standing there on the edge of the carpet with rose pedals down that the nurses and doctors threw down,” Nunes said. “And she starts crying, I start crying with joy.”

Nurses and doctors organized the hospital wedding and were there in attendance.

“And so, I think that was the best moment, is seeing their faces and seeing the smiles and the tears,” Pubien said.

While the non-alcoholic sparkling cider toast was special, it was what happened about 24 hours after that was the icing on the cake.

Fatima went into labor and gave birth to her son Logan on Thursday.

“I’m a dad. I’m happy and I don’t think there’s any words that can explain that. Just happiness, pure happiness,” Nunes said.

Logan was born four and a half weeks premature but, according to dad, he’s healthy, happy, and beautiful.

After the experience, Nunes had a recommendation to others.

“Don’t give up. We didn’t think it was going to happen and it did,” Nunes said. “And we are blessed and we prayed and we were given a wonderful blessing in our life that we are going to nurture and take care of and just, don’t give up.”

Nunes said both Fatima and the baby are doing just fine.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.