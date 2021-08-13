Local police seek help identifying suspect in theft case
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman in connection to theft and credit card abuse cases.
She was last seen in a black SUV.
The woman was last seen leaving a local retailer, wearing a white shirt, blue coat, and black shoes with white bottoms.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Corporal Barron at 254-772-4470.
You may remain anonymous.
