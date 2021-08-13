Advertisement

Local police seek help identifying suspect in theft case

Police in Woodway Texas are asking the public for help identifying this woman
Police in Woodway Texas are asking the public for help identifying this woman(Woodway Police Facebook)
By Nathaniel Narvid
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman in connection to theft and credit card abuse cases.

She was last seen in a black SUV.

The woman was last seen leaving a local retailer, wearing a white shirt, blue coat, and black shoes with white bottoms.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Corporal Barron at 254-772-4470.

You may remain anonymous.

