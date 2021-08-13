Men’s basketball ‘foundation’ elected to Baylor’s hall of fame

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On the heels of Baylor winning its first men’s basketball national championship, a special group of five players known as “The Foundation” will be inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame as the lone selections for the 2021 class.

Part of coach Scott Drew’s first two recruiting classes, Aaron Bruce, Mamadou Diene, Henry Dugat, Curtis Jerrells and Kevin Rogers led the Bears’ historic resurrection from the bottom of the Big 12 to an NCAA Tournament bid in 2008 and the NIT finals in 2009. They were credited for being the foundational pieces that helped Baylor win the 2021 NCAA championship with an 86-70 win over Gonzaga.

This year’s induction ceremony and banquet, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center, will also recognize the 2020 Hall of Fame class. Along with the 2020 Hall of Fame class, all of the honorees will also be recognized on the field during the Oct. 30 game against Texas at McLane Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.