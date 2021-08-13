Missing autistic Central Texas teenager found safe

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An autistic Waco teenager for whom police were searching Friday has been found safe.

Further details weren’t provided.

Kyrece Tyler, 17, was reported missing after he was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North 26th Street and Lyle Avenue.

Tyler is 5-foot-8, weighs 180 pounds, and has shoulder length dreadlocks and a full beard.

He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a skateboard logo on the back and dark colored jeans.

Officers think the teen, who has autism, but hasn’t been taking his medication for a few weeks, ran away from home.

***UPDATE*** Kyrece has been found safe, thank you to all who shared the post. ***MISSING JUVENILE*** Our patrol... Posted by Waco Police Department on Friday, August 13, 2021

