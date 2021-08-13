Advertisement

Missing autistic Central Texas teenager found safe

Kyrece Tyler, 17, was last seen Thursday evening.
Kyrece Tyler, 17, was last seen Thursday evening.(Waco Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An autistic Waco teenager for whom police were searching Friday has been found safe.

Further details weren’t provided.

Kyrece Tyler, 17, was reported missing after he was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North 26th Street and Lyle Avenue.

Tyler is 5-foot-8, weighs 180 pounds, and has shoulder length dreadlocks and a full beard.

He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a skateboard logo on the back and dark colored jeans.

Officers think the teen, who has autism, but hasn’t been taking his medication for a few weeks, ran away from home.

***UPDATE*** Kyrece has been found safe, thank you to all who shared the post. ***MISSING JUVENILE*** Our patrol...

Posted by Waco Police Department on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keneth LaMadrid
Affidavit: Local coach who solicited minor for sex online actually arranged meeting with undercover deputy
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Search and rescue crew at Lake Belton
Search and rescue crews respond after boat found on area lake with 2 young children on board
The fire in Robinson that sent two victims with burns to a hospital was set deliberately,...
Fire that injured 3 local residents, leaving 2 badly burned, was set deliberately
Bell County Judge David Blackburn
‘I took an oath to uphold the law’: Bell County judge will not challenge governor’s ban on mask mandates

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
Police in Woodway Texas are asking the public for help identifying this woman
Local police seek help identifying suspect in theft case
A state law enacted in June prohibits businesses from asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination,...
Texas warns Austin restaurants liquor licenses could be revoked for requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations
FILE PHOTO: Governor Greg Abbott at a press conference in Fort Worth where he highlighted the...
Judge extends order blocking Gov. Abbott’s directive for officers to pull over vehicles transporting migrants