Pet of the Week for August 13: Zorro

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Greg May Honda Pet of the Week is Zorro, a fun-loving two-year-old looking for a home.

If you are interested in adopting Zorro, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas.

The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco, Texas. The shelter’s number is (254) 754-1454.

You can learn more about Zorro by watching the Facebook live below:

