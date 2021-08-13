Police arrest suspect in North Texas triple homicide, searching for 2 other suspects

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — Surveillance video lead police to a pair of suspects and helped them make one arrest after three men were shot and killed outside a Garland apartment on August 9.

Investigators believe there were also three people involved with the murders and the video identified two people believed responsible for the killings. One of those suspects is 25-year-old Maria Fernanda Molina, who has been arrested and charged with capital murder. She is being held in the Garland Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Another suspect has been identified as Jesus Angel Gomez Jr. Police are still searching for the 19-year-old, but an arrest warrant for capital murder has been issued for his arrest.

Officers were called to the Orchard Hills Apartments in the 1300 block of West Kingsley Road — west of Garland Avenue and north of Interstate 635 — around 11:00 p.m. Once there they found three men with multiple gunshots wounds. Efforts to save their lives were made but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the motive for the shooting involved a personal dispute between two of the victims and the suspects, but say one of the victims had no previous involvement with the suspects.

Detectives are still attempting to identify the third suspect in the case.

Officials are asking anyone who has information about the shootings, knows the whereabouts of Jesus Angel Gomez Jr., or can identity the third suspect to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4859. Tipsters can also leave information anonymously by contacting Garland Crime Stopper at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or by leaving tips on their website.

Copyright 2021 CBS broadcasting inc. All rights reserved.