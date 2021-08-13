Police search for missing autistic Central Texas teenager
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police were searching Friday for an autistic Waco teenager who hasn’t been seen since early Thursday evening.
Kyrece Tyler, 17, was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North 26th Street and Lyle Avenue.
Tyler is 5-foot-8, weighs 180 pounds, and has shoulder length dreadlocks and a full beard.
He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a skateboard logo on the back and dark colored jeans.
Officers think the teen, who has autism, but hasn’t been taking his medication for a few weeks, ran away from home.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.