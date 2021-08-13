Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for August 12, 2021

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Hecho En Waco Mexican Cuisine at 300 South 6th St. in Waco got a 70 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, there was uncovered food in the cooler.

The chimichurri sauce was out of date, the beans were not warm enough, and raw chicken was stored above the beef,

The inspector found moldy oranges and discovered workers were making tortillas with bare hands, chemicals were stored with the food, and cutting boards were not cleanable.

The restaurant had a re-inspection.

Panera Bread at 1000 South 8th Street in Waco got a 91 on a recent inspection.

Six chicken salads were expired.

The lettuce was missing a label with the expiration date.

There were dirty measuring cups, and the sanitizer was not strong enough.

Asian Buffet at 1104 East CTX in Killeen got an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the inspector, they didn’t spot any rats or mice but found evidence of droppings in the buffet area and in storeroom.

There were moldy oranges in the cooler, a live roach in the cabinet under the buffet in the Mongolian area, and sushi cabinet under the buffet must be repaired or replaced.

Three pounds of salmon and yellow fin tuna had to be thrown out.

Green’s Sausage House in Temple is this week’s Clean Plate Award winner.

You can start your day off with breakfast there including dry-cured bacon, a breakfast burger, or boudin omelet.

For lunch, you can pick up chicken meals, steak fingers, catfish and shrimp, or a marinated ribeye.

Green’s will also process your deer meat if you’re a hunter.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

