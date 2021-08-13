Robinson Little League drops their first game at the World Series

GREENVILLE, NC (KWTX) - The Robinson Little League team started off strong in their game against Missouri Thursday night.

The girls punched in two runs in the first inning, and another in the second to take an early 3-0 lead.

Missouri took control in the fourth inning, scoring four runs. Robinson had a chance to re-gain the lead in the bottom of the fifth, bases were loaded but the runners were left stranded.

Robinson fell 5-3. They will play New York tomorrow at noon central. The top four teams from the pool will advance to the elimination bracket.

