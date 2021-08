WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson little league team defeated New York 2-0 on Friday afternoon.

They relied heavily on their defense as the game remained scoreless until the top of the fifth inning.

Around the diamond to get the out at the plate! #LLWS #GirlsWithGame pic.twitter.com/99H8rG93sA — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 13, 2021

The girls improve to 1-1 in the world series.

Robinson will play Virginia on Saturday at 3 p.m. central.

