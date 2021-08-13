Advertisement

Staying Toasty Today But Rain Chances Cool Us off This Weekend

By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 38 minutes ago
It’ll be another toasty day across Central Texas with feels-like temperatures around 100° at lunchtime. Highs hit the mid 90′s this afternoon with Heat Indices around 105° again. This evening we stay pretty warm with temperatures in the mid 80′s after sunset, but we will have a chance to cool down this weekend as rain chances will be seen.

Saturday we’ll only few a couple of showers move through during the afternoon and evening, but the better rain chances arrive on Sunday. Highs will only be in the low 90′s Sunday with Heat Indices staying below 100°. However, the heat will build back up going into next week as rain chances will die off again, bringing highs back into the mid 90′s by next Tuesday.

Tropics Update: Fred is currently a Tropical Depression due to its proximity near Cuba and having just gone by Haiti and the Dominican Republic. It’ll near the southern tip of Florida Saturday morning, likely regaining its Tropical Storm status during that time. Fred will then stay near the west coast of Florida as it pushes north towards Alabama and Georgia.

