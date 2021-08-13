Advertisement

Texas chase suspect dies in shootout with deputies

Man dies after shootout between Texas authorities
Man dies after shootout between Texas authorities(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chase suspect was killed during a shootout with deputies Thursday in Chambers County, Texas.

Harris County Precinct Three Constable Deputies were first called to a home around 11 a.m. for a welfare check, possibly a CPS referral about a teen girl.

As deputies tried to remove the 16-year-old girl from the home, a man inside the premises began shooting at the deputy constables.

Officials said the man barricaded himself inside with home with the teen and one deputy constable got trapped inside.

Eventually, the deputy constable and the teen were safely removed from the home.

The suspect then fled and carjacked a driver near the scene and a chase began where the suspect opened fire at officers during the pursuit.

The suspect ended up crashing and a shootout ensued.

During the shootout, the suspect sustained a gunshot wound where he was pronounced dead.

Life flight was called for a deputy who suffered minor injuries in the crash.

At least two other law enforcement officers also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Officials said the 16-year-old was taken a hospital and was determined to be okay.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keneth LaMadrid
Affidavit: Local coach who solicited minor for sex online actually arranged meeting with undercover deputy
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Search and rescue crew at Lake Belton
Search and rescue crews respond after boat found on area lake with 2 young children on board
The fire in Robinson that sent two victims with burns to a hospital was set deliberately,...
Fire that injured 3 local residents, leaving 2 badly burned, was set deliberately
Bell County Judge David Blackburn
‘I took an oath to uphold the law’: Bell County judge will not challenge governor’s ban on mask mandates

Latest News

Kyrece Tyler, 17, was last seen Thursday evening.
Police search for missing autistic Central Texas teenager
Waco officers were called out to a home Thursday after a woman was shot in the arm.
Shooting sends woman to local hospital
Student dress codes can be a hot topic at times, but some Central Texas school districts have...
Central Texas school districts make major dress code changes before upcoming year
Last year, Emma King taught first grade in-person at Kennedy Powell Elementary School.
Central Texas teachers ready for second year in the classroom after “wild” first year