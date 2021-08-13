Advertisement

UISD board approves 30-day mask mandate

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s largest school district approves a 30-day mask mandate for its campuses despite Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order which prohibits mask mandates.

Late Thursday, United Independent School District announced it will require students, parents, staff and visitors to wear face masks at all of its facilities and buses.

The board of trustees approved the move during Thursday night’s special called board meeting.

UISD’s mask mandate goes into effect Monday August 16, 2021.

After 30 days the board will meet to address the matter once again.

Before making a decision, the board heard comments and concerns on both sides of the issue for close to two hours.

After about an hour in executive session, the board came out and announced its 30-day mask policy.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keneth LaMadrid
Affidavit: Local coach who solicited minor for sex online actually arranged meeting with undercover deputy
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Search and rescue crew at Lake Belton
Search and rescue crews respond after boat found on area lake with 2 young children on board
The fire in Robinson that sent two victims with burns to a hospital was set deliberately,...
Fire that injured 3 local residents, leaving 2 badly burned, was set deliberately
Bell County Judge David Blackburn
‘I took an oath to uphold the law’: Bell County judge will not challenge governor’s ban on mask mandates

Latest News

Kyrece Tyler, 17, was last seen Thursday evening.
Police search for missing autistic Central Texas teenager
Waco officers were called out to a home Thursday after a woman was shot in the arm.
Shooting sends woman to local hospital
Man dies after shootout between Texas authorities
Texas chase suspect dies in shootout with deputies
Student dress codes can be a hot topic at times, but some Central Texas school districts have...
Central Texas school districts make major dress code changes before upcoming year
Last year, Emma King taught first grade in-person at Kennedy Powell Elementary School.
Central Texas teachers ready for second year in the classroom after “wild” first year