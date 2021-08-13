Advertisement

Waco: Agencies hope to find stable homes for dozens of younger residents

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local agencies have come together to complete the Heart of Texas 100-Day Youth Housing Challenge in Waco.

The challenge targets 35 people who are 16- to 24-years-old to be given stable housing.

“We realized that we had a gap,” Nicole Wiscombe, YHDP project director, said.

“We had a gap of a lack of housing for young adults in the 18 to 24 age range and other services. As a community, we applied for the YHDP funding, and we were one of 23 communities selected.”

Using those funds, Heart of Texas MHMR’s Klara’s Center for Families, the Cove and the Family Abuse Center partnered together to kick off the challenge.

“We have housed, at this point to my knowledge, about five youth,” Wiscombe said.

“I know even tomorrow morning I’ll be sitting in on an intake to bring in a new youth into a housing program.”

The process also goes beyond housing.

“This is life changing for the youth we are serving,” Wiscombe said.

“It’s giving them a chance to get stabilized in housing first, and then you work on all of those other things that help them succeed in life such as is getting employment, stabilizing mental health, their substance use treatment needs.”

Wiscombe says this mission will go well beyond the 100-day challenge as there will always be a need to house those who are experiencing homelessness.

The community can help, too, by providing such move-in items as bed linens, towels, pots, and pans, which can be dropped off at the DOBEY Drop-In Center at 2111 Austin Ave. in Waco.

You can also give a monetary donation online.

