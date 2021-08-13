Woman hospitalized after shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the arm by a male suspect.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Waco Police Officers, SWAT, and Waco PD K9 all responded.

The suspect would not comply at first and a negotiator was brought in to get him to come out of his residence.

Eventually the suspect, identified as John Tubbs, 55, was taken into custody.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Officers are still working to determine a motive.

