Belton ISD & other districts host vaccine clinics

As COVID cases amongst children rise, multiple school districts around Central Texas stress that it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated.(WALB)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - As COVID cases amongst children rise, multiple school districts around Central Texas stress that it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated.

Belton ISD hosted a vaccine clinic Friday afternoon at Southwest Elementary School.

District Director of Health Services Mary Fanning is concerned about rising cases and the Delta variant, eager to vaccinate as many as possible.

“We know how big of a role we play in our community,” she said.

“We’re just about to start school where a whole bunch of people will be together, and we want people to have a choice.”

That’s why they hosted a series of clinics open to the public.  Most of the people who got vaccinated Friday were students like high school senior John Bateman.

“I don’t wanna get it or spread it to my little brother,” he said.

“I’ve heard it kills little kids now.”

His mother, Jessica Bateman, convinced his siblings to get vaccinated too.

“I’m actually a registered nurse,” she said.

“We currently have patients with COVID, some sicker than others. I just wanted to make sure that my boys were protected just in the off-chance that they came in contact with someone that has COVID.”

The district also encourages families anxious about the vaccine to talk with their doctor to answer any questions. Even if they’re unable to convince others, Fanning says she’s proud of the students who stepped up.

“They want to go back to the classroom,” she said.

“They’re just as excited to go back to school as we are and I think that’s why so many are coming out. They don’t want us to pause, they want to end this pandemic.”

For those unable to attend the clinic, Belton ISD will be hosting another clinic at South Belton Middle School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 16, before school begins August 18.

