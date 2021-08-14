Advertisement

Job listings requiring COVID-19 vaccination jump 34%

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of...
Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More and more businesses appear to be mandating vaccines for their employees.

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination but may not specify COVID-19 were up 90% over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keneth LaMadrid
Affidavit: Local coach who solicited minor for sex online actually arranged meeting with undercover deputy
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Search and rescue crew at Lake Belton
Search and rescue crews respond after boat found on area lake with 2 young children on board
Man dies after shootout between Texas authorities
Texas chase suspect dies in shootout with deputies
The fire in Robinson that sent two victims with burns to a hospital was set deliberately,...
Fire that injured 3 local residents, leaving 2 badly burned, was set deliberately

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida
Some parent and teacher groups are calling on local school officials to defy the governor's...
Parents, teacher groups urge school districts to mandate masks, despite governor’s orders
At least three children were injured in the crash.
Head-on collision at busy intersection sends woman, children to local hospitals