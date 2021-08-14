Advertisement

Multiple people injured during stabbing in Killeen

By Royden Ogletree
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple people are injured after a stabbing in a Killeen neighborhood.

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, at approximately 6:48am, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Tyler Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Upon the officers arrival, they located a male and female suffering from a stab wound. Both have been transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

They also located some children (unknown age and how many) with minor injuries and they are being transported to McLane’s Children’s Hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

