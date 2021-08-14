Advertisement

No pediatric ICU beds available in Dallas amid COVID-19 surge

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A top county official says there are no available pediatric intensive care beds in the Dallas area, with hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says ICU beds for children are at capacity in the 19-county area in and around Dallas.

If a parent is seeking care for a sick or injured child, Jenkins says: “Your child will wait for another child to die. Your child will just not get on a ventilator. Your child will be care-flighted to Temple or Oklahoma City or wherever we can find them a bed, but they won’t be getting one here unless one clears.”

This week, Jenkins signed an executive order requiring masks be worn inside schools, county buildings and businesses after a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning such mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after shootout between Texas authorities
Texas chase suspect dies in shootout with deputies
Authorities in Parker County, Texas are looking for Clayton Ray Strong. He is a suspect in the...
Deputies looking for suspect after woman found dead in yard of Texas home
Keneth LaMadrid
Affidavit: Local coach who solicited minor for sex online actually arranged meeting with undercover deputy
Maria Fernanda Molina, 25, has been arrested and charged with capital murder. She is being held...
Police arrest suspect in North Texas triple homicide, searching for 2 other suspects
Uncovered food, out if date sauce, cool beans and moldy oranges caught the eye of inspectors in...
Restaurant Report Card for August 12, 2021

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
With hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases, ICU beds for children are at...
Dallas official warns no ICU beds left for children due to COVID surge
Four people suffered non life-threatening injuries after part of a Las Vegas supermarket fell...
'I see pieces of ceiling fall': Grocery store awning falls, injuring 4
As a cable company employee walked across Danny Gittemeier’s yard in O’Fallon, Missouri, a tree...
Cable repair tech hit by falling tree limb during storm