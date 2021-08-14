Parents, teacher groups urge school districts to mandate masks, despite governor’s orders

(KWTX) – So far, none of the school districts in Central Texas has followed the lead of some of the state’s larger districts in defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders and implementing mask requirements as the new school year begins.

Abbott, in an executive order issued on July 29, reiterated that cities, counties, school districts and other political subdivisions are barred from mandating mask use.

But some local parent and teachers groups such as the Killeen Educators Association are urging school districts to buck Abbott’s order and make the change.

Parents say with COVID-19 cases on the rise and an increasing number of children falling ill from the virus, a mask mandate could be lifesaving.

During Killeen ISD’s school board meeting this week,

Killeen Superintendent John Craft said during a school board meeting this week he believes defying the governor would be the wrong thing to do.

“I am just not at a point of defying a governmental lawful order. I think that that sends a very bad message,” said Craft, who oversees the region’s largest school district.

Killeen Educator’s Association’s President Rachel Bourrage disagrees.

She said considering the rapid spread of the coronavirus’ Delta variant, masks must be mandated to protect students and teachers too.

“We’ve had teachers in the past who have had COVID and they’re walking around with oxygen tanks in the school so a lot of them want to see this mask mandate in place, Bourrage said.

“That’s why it’s so important for the locals to have control over what’s going on in the schools, not the governor.”

A group of Midway ISD parents has launched a Change.org petition to urge the school district to make masks mandatory there too.

Parents say local school districts should be inspired by the likes of Austin ISD, Dallas ISD and Houston ISD who have recently announced they will require masks on their campuses in the coming school year.

