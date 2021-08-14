Advertisement

Rain Chances Return This Weekend!

By Brady Taylor
Updated: 23 minutes ago
It has been a very typical week of August weather with hot, humid, and rain-free conditions. Fortunately that looks to change some as we head into the weekend! The summer time high pressure that has been settled over the state of Texas this week is going to shift off to the west, and that is going to allow for some spotty rain chances to return for the weekend and into early next week.

Daily coverage of rain won’t be widespread, but spotty showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours throughout the weekend. As of now we are looking at a 30% chance for rain on Saturday and a 50% chance on Sunday. Severe weather isn’t expected with this activity, but some gusty winds & lightning can’t be ruled out.

Rain chances will likely drop back down as we move into next week and that will allow the more seasonable upper 90s to return for a few days as well, but we are looking at the possibility of some more spotty rain chances returning for the following weekend!

Rain Chances Return This Weekend!
