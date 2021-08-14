Advertisement

Rain Chances This Evening and Tomorrow Keeping Us Cooler!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A few isolated showers are moving in from the north and will continue to drift south going through the evening. All of us will see some good cloud cover though, keeping temperatures cooler this evening. However, those further south of Highway 84 will still be in the 90′s until the clouds arrive down there. The rain dies down after sunset, with quiet weather going through the night and morning lows in the mid 70′s.

For Sunday we’ll have partly cloudy skies with rain chances returning late afternoon and early evening, with the coverage being a little better. Highs will hit the low 90′s, but temperatures will cool us a good amount once the clouds start moving in with the rain. Rain chances will taper off going through the week, but the cloud cover will keep highs down in the low 90′s through the middle of the week, with hot weather returning by Thursday.

