COVID-19 claims life of Central Texas constable

Constable Raychaun Ballard
Constable Raychaun Ballard(Navarro County Precinct 2 Constable Facebook page)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Navarro County Precinct 2 Constable Raychaun Ballard passed away Saturday night after contracting COVID-19, the Navarro County Gazette reported on its Facebook page.

“The staff of the Navarro County Gazette express our sincere condolences to the family and friends ... We pay respects to his service to the community and local law enforcement,” the newspaper stated on its post.

The Navarro College Police Academy reacted to the death on its Facebook page. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Raychaun Ballard,” the academy said.

Ballard, recently elected as a constable in Navarro County, successfully completed the Basic Peace Officer Course in May of 2021 at the college’s academy to fulfill a requirement.

“Ray’s infectious smile, friendship and life will be greatly missed by the graduating class of NCPA #118, Academy staff, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, the citizens of Navarro County and most of all his family and friends,” the Navarro College Police Academy stated.

“We continue to pray for Ray’s wife and children and other family members as they continue to process their loss. Our lives have been forever blessed by being fortunate enough to know Raychaun. We will miss you, friend! Rest easy brother. We’ll take the watch from here.”

