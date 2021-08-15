Advertisement

A Few More Rain Chances Keeping Highs Below Average!

By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll have partly cloudy skies with rain chances returning late afternoon and early evening, with the coverage being a little better. A couple spotty showers will be possible going through midday, but the better rain chances arrive late afternoon and evening. Highs will hit the low 90′s, but temperatures will cool us a good amount once the clouds start moving in with the rain. Rain chances will taper off going through the week, but the cloud cover will keep highs down in the low 90′s through the middle of the week, with hot weather returning by Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90′s.

Fred will drop a little over an inch of rain in some areas of the Deep South going into the work week once it nears the Mississippi coastline Monday afternoon. The remnants of Fred will die off over Tennessee Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape off the intersection of Bellaire Drive and Tyler Street.
Multiple people injured during stabbing in Killeen
Authorities in Parker County, Texas are looking for Clayton Ray Strong. He is a suspect in the...
Deputies looking for suspect after woman found dead in yard of Texas home
File Graphic
Local deputies investigate shooting near high school
At least three children were injured in the crash.
Head-on collision at busy intersection sends woman, children to local hospitals
Maria Fernanda Molina, 25, has been arrested and charged with capital murder. She is being held...
Police arrest suspect in North Texas triple homicide, searching for 2 other suspects

Latest News

A Few Rain Chances Keep Highs Below Average To Start The New Week
fastcast cloudy overcast dark rainy rainbow storms stormy clouds
Rain Chances This Evening and Tomorrow Keeping Us Cooler!
Isolated Rain Chances Keeping Us Cooler This Evening and Sunday Afternoon
FastCast
Rain Chances Return This Weekend!