A Few More Rain Chances Keeping Highs Below Average!

We’ll have partly cloudy skies with rain chances returning late afternoon and early evening, with the coverage being a little better. A couple spotty showers will be possible going through midday, but the better rain chances arrive late afternoon and evening. Highs will hit the low 90′s, but temperatures will cool us a good amount once the clouds start moving in with the rain. Rain chances will taper off going through the week, but the cloud cover will keep highs down in the low 90′s through the middle of the week, with hot weather returning by Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90′s.

Fred will drop a little over an inch of rain in some areas of the Deep South going into the work week once it nears the Mississippi coastline Monday afternoon. The remnants of Fred will die off over Tennessee Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.