Advertisement

Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart has died.

An El Paso funeral home says Antonio Basco died Saturday.

A representative of Perches Funeral Home said no other details are immediately available.

Basco and Margie Reckard had been married for 22 years when Reckard was among 23 people fatally shot on Aug. 3, 2019.

Basco had no family in the El Paso area, so he opened his wife’s funeral to the public.

Mourners from as far away as California attended.

2 years ago we met an amazing man by the name of Mr. Antonio Basco. He was married for 22yrs to his wife Margie Kay...

Posted by Perches Funeral Home on Saturday, August 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape off the intersection of Bellaire Drive and Tyler Street.
Multiple people injured during stabbing in Killeen
File Graphic
Local deputies investigate shooting near high school
Authorities in Parker County, Texas are looking for Clayton Ray Strong. He is a suspect in the...
Deputies looking for suspect after woman found dead in yard of Texas home
At least three children were injured in the crash.
Head-on collision at busy intersection sends woman, children to local hospitals
As health officials continue to push for more vaccines, dozens of nurses gathered outside...
Temple: Nurses protest Baylor Scott & White’s vaccine mandate

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall
The remnants of Fred returned to tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as parts...
Fred strengthens to tropical storm as it heads to US coast
New design for Pershing Park and Clifton Park elementary schools (Courtesy: Killeen ISD)
Killeen ISD to open 4 new elementary schools
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Afghan president flees country as Taliban move into Kabul; Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate, official says