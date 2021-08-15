Killeen ISD to open 4 new elementary schools

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - 4 new elementary schools in Killeen ISD will open their doors when school begins on Monday. School administrators held a dedication of Pat Carney Elementary School and Clifton Park Elementary on Sunday. Killeen Elementary and Pershing Park Elementary are also brand new schools opening.

Pat Carney Elementary was built to address the issue of overcrowding at Fowler Elementary. The school is named after a long time Killeen educator, Pat Carney, who served the district for over 27 years. She was one of nearly two dozen people killed in the Luby’s massacre of 1991.

Many of the other new schools were built to consolidate other schools. The school district says everything is in place for the first day of school but they are looking to hire more employees to staff the school.

”We are used to starting our school year without every position filled,” said Taina Maya, Killeen ISD’s spokesperson. “It’s something we’ve done annually and also once we are able to level off classes it will give us a really great understanding of how many teachers we really need because we may not have need for all those teachers, or we may need more teachers. Its something that we’ll determine as we see those kids come back from that first week of school.”

The district says there are about 100 positions still open.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.