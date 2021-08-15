Local deputies investigate shooting near high school

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred near Rosebud-Lott High School.

Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez said the shooting was reported Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

The person shot was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Temple and was listed in serious condition, Lopez said.

The sheriff’s office was looking for the suspect late Saturday night.

No further details were provided.

