Local deputies investigate shooting near high school

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred near Rosebud-Lott High School.

Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez said the shooting was reported Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

The person shot was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Temple and was listed in serious condition, Lopez said.

The sheriff’s office was looking for the suspect late Saturday night.

No further details were provided.

