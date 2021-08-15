Local vineyard invites community to assist with harvest

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - The Country Spring Vineyard in Lorena is experiencing a bountiful harvest of grapes and are calling on the general public to help them harvest.

Husband and wife duo Mary and Curtis Timmons own the vineyard.

“Well I grew up farming and Mary grew up in Iowa and they were farmers,” Curtis Timmons said. “Agriculture is kind of in our blood and Mary loves wine,” he said.

Curtis grows the grapes. He’s known as ‘the grape whisperer’.

“They need to be loved,” he said. “You need to talk pretty to them and play classic rock music for them,” he said staring lovingly at the clusters of grapes hanging effortlessly on the vines.

Mary presses the grapes into wine bottled right there on the property

“We pick these then we take them to crush pad on the back of the building and weigh them so Curtis knows what his harvest is,” Mary Timmons said.

Saturday, they along with some helpers from the general public, they harvested more than 4,000 pounds of grapes. The Timmons say last year they harvested 40,000 pounds of grapes in total. They are on track to do the same this year despite the brutal winter freeze in February.

“I think I lost 2 plants out of 2,000,” Curtis Simmons said. “Some people lost 50% of their vineyards or more.”

Although they vineyard escaped damage from the winter storm, they were impacted by COVID-19 lock downs. The Timmons could not their back stock of wine in their facility which they need to sell before they begin taking in more grapes.

Meanwhile their vineyard continues to overflow with grapes, so they began selling their grape harvest to other wineries whose grapes were damaged by the winter storm. The Timmons invite the public out to help harvest them on Saturday mornings starting at 7 a.m.

Harvest Saturdays will continue until the first Saturday of September.

