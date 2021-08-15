Services scheduled for Central Texas constable who died of COVID-19

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) – Services have been scheduled for Navarro County Pct. 2 Constable Raychaun Ballard, 46, who died Saturday night after contracting COVID-19.

Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Corley Funeral Home at 418 North 13th St. in Corsicana.

A service celebrating Ballard’s life begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Northside Baptist Church at 2800 North Beaton St. in Corsicana.

Burial follows at Woodland Cemetery.

Ballard was elected in November 2020 and entered office on Jan. 1., and, as a requirement of office, completed his Basic Peace Officer Course in May through the Navarro College Police Academy.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Raychaun Ballard. Ray was recently elected as... Posted by Navarro College Police Academy on Sunday, August 15, 2021

“Our lives have been forever blessed by being fortunate enough to know Raychaun. We will miss you, friend! Rest easy brother. We’ll take the watch from here,” the academy said in a Facebook post.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Corsicana in Ballard’s memory.

Those who attend the services are encouraged to wear face masks.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.