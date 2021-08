WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Riesel hopes a combination of experienced players and a new head coach will help take them to the post season.

Tyler Crow was hired late in the offseason and he says he was impressed with how well his group of seniors led the program during an offseason without a head man.

Riesel has 15 returning starters, with eight on offense and seven on defense.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.