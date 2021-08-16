Advertisement

2-A-DAYS: Whitney

By Christopher Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 2020 served as a rebuilding year for Whitney.

After a deep playoff run in 2019, the Wildcats won just three games last year.

Now, with about half their starters returning, the Wildcats are hoping to bounce back and make it to the postseason again.

This unit will rely heavily on Senior quarterback Garrett Peacock, who accounted for 21 touchdowns a season ago.

