Baylor lineman retires from football

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Henry Klinge III is calling it a career.

The former Baylor lineman was set to enter his fifth season with the Bears.

Klinge made the announcement on his Instagram page, citing “several concussions” as a factor in leaving the team.

Klinge thanked football for giving “an Army brat only child a constant family with 100+ brothers and numerous coaches to look up to.”

According to Baylor, Klinge completed his undergraduate degree in communications before starting his master’s in sports pedagogy.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.