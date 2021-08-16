Advertisement

Baylor lineman retires from football

Henry Klinge III was a lineman for Baylor from 2016-2020
Henry Klinge III was a lineman for Baylor from 2016-2020(Baylor Athletics)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Henry Klinge III is calling it a career.

The former Baylor lineman was set to enter his fifth season with the Bears.

Klinge made the announcement on his Instagram page, citing “several concussions” as a factor in leaving the team.

Klinge thanked football for giving “an Army brat only child a constant family with 100+ brothers and numerous coaches to look up to.”

According to Baylor, Klinge completed his undergraduate degree in communications before starting his master’s in sports pedagogy.

