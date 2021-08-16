Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Local baker mixes her passion for baking with her love for the community

By Pete Sousa
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas -

“It’s called “Cookies for Caregivers” and it’s just everyone getting together as a community and we bake cookies. You can bake them, you can buy them. Whatever your vibe is, and then we just get together and hand them out to the essential workers in the community.”, Maegan Wenberg, Cookies for Caregivers

Maegan has over 100 hundred bakers helping her with “Cookies for Caregivers”, and there’s no doubt this $500 surprise from attorney Danny Daniel and the Be Remarkable Team will put more dough in the oven.

“That’ll make a lot of cookies. That’s so awesome, thank you!”, Maegan Wenberg, Cookies for Caregivers

A coworker at Bluebonnet Health Services nominated Maegan for the Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers Be Remarkable Honor.

“Just to have that touch from someone and say “Hey you’re appreciated and we recognize you. We want you to know we’re thankful for what you do. Which is really cool.”

“What is it that inspires you to have that heart of giving for others?”, Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers

“You know there’s just alway someone in need. I just want to be that person.”, Maegan Wenberg, Cookies for Caregivers

There’s no doubt Maegan Wenberg is that person, doing remarkable things in her kitchen and in our community.

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.

Most Read

Constable Raychaun Ballard
Services scheduled for Central Texas constable who died of COVID-19
File Graphic
Local deputies investigate shooting near high school
As health officials continue to push for more vaccines, dozens of nurses gathered outside...
Temple: Nurses protest Baylor Scott & White’s vaccine mandate
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Siding with Abbott, Texas Supreme Court halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties
Chelsea Trujillo, 33, was arrested on a warrant charging child abuse, in addition to a...
Mother arrested after video shows her forcing son into trunk of car

Latest News

Maegan has over 100 hundred bakers helping her with "Cookies for Caregivers", and there's no...
Local baker mixes her passion for baking with her love for the community
Wil London is an alternate for the 2021 games in the 4x400 relay and 4x400 mixed gender relay.
Waco’s first Olympian has his eyes set on 2024 Olympiad
Scott Fletcher (left) was given the Allen Lund Legacy Award, presented to an employee who...
Central Texas man with terminal cancer honored by employer; selects local cancer center for $5,000 check
This week’s Be Remarkable Award takes us out to Belton, where an inspiring woman’s passion for...
Be Remarkable: Inspiring woman’s passion for helping people has made an impact