Can you believe we need umbrellas...in the middle of August?!

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We keep a chance for a isolated rain chance through about sunset, but the odds aren’t great. After sunset, things remain quiet and the cloud cover builds in overnight. That leads to a warm and muggy start to Tuesday, overcast in the morning with lows in the mid 70s. Not a lot in the way of wind to give us a nice breeze or anything either - it only blows in out of the southeast at about 5mph overnight and to start the day tomorrow.

We see an uptick in rain chance for tomorrow and possibly again on Wednesday with a little piece of energy coming in from the west. Tomorrow looks to bring us the highest chance for rain for the rest of the week with some widely scattered showers and storms. There could be a few spots of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds in the afternoon tomorrow. The afternoon does bring us the highest chance for rain with the daytime heating as temperatures get into the low 90s. Because of the clouds and the rain, the low 90s is where we top off tomorrow and that’s not bad, considering we are usually baking under full sunshine and highs close to or feeling over the century mark. We see unseasonably “cool” temperatures - highs only in the low 90s - for the next few days. Rain chances on Wednesday are decent as well, but start a downward trend that will continue for the rest of the week.

High pressure should take over by Friday and that will shut off rain chances and bump up temperatures - highs back into the mid and upper 90s. Plus the abundant sunshine and humidity will make it feel hotter going into the weekend. The high pressure over us might actually be a good thing though.... it does bring back the heat but it will likely also help to keep the tropics from impacting us directly.

TROPICS UPDATE: There are currently 3 areas we are watching: Fred, Grace, and Tropical Depression Eight. Fred is impacting the Florida coastline as it moves inland, Grace is going to track to the south of Cuba and move toward the Gulf of Mexico, and TD Eight is sitting in the Atlantic.

